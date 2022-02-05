Since 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva’s split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist, many fans are wondering: where is Natalie now? Keep reading to find out if she’s still living in the United States after the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 tell-all.

Natalie, 37, seemingly confirmed she is residing in Florida during an Instagram Live on January 25 after a fan asked how her “social life” was in the panhandle state. The TLC star he admitted she “doesn’t really go out much” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the future, I’m going to explore for sure, and then, I will let you know. So, hopefully, it’s great,” the 90 Day: The Single Life star added with a laugh.

She later revealed she is still living in Florida on February 5, when she took to her Instagram Story to share several videos clips of her enjoying a day in the sun with Ryan, Natalie’s hairstylist who she became friends after she relocated to St. Petersburg.

Courtesy of TLC

Mike and Natalie’s journey has been filled with ups and downs. The estranged couple made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 and their relationship was already on the rocks when they returns for season 8. Mike called off their nuptials the morning of only to agree to walk down the aisle days later. Their nasty split, which In Touch confirmed in March 2021, played out on season 6 of the TLC spinoff,90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

During the HEA? season 6 tell-all, which aired in August 2021, Natalie confirmed she was living in Florida with friends while Mike still resides in his home state of Washington. Natalie returned to the franchise on season 2 of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, where fans watched as Natalie went on several dates with two different men. She did not appear to make a lasting connection with either, as she confirmed her single status during the Live.

Mike, for his part, sparked dating rumors with Rock of Love Bus star Marcia “Brazil” Alves after they looked cozy during a trip to Las Vegas together in September 2021. However, they have not posted about each other on social media since.

The Ukraine native and Mike came face to face for the first time in three months on part 2 of The Single Life tell-all, which premiered on February 5. During their tense segment, Natalie brought up Mike’s rumored date, Marcia, but he denied seeing anyone.

“No, I’m not dating anyone,” Mike told host Shaun Robinson. “I’m trying to concentrate on life and things right now. I have some other things that I’m really working on at the moment, trying to get some businesses up and going and work is still consuming me.”

Shaun then pressed further, citing the photos of Mike with Marcia that surfaced online. “No,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not dating no one. I’m not dating [anyone] at all.”

Courtesy of Marcia Brazil/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Mike and Natalie’s former costar, Tania Maduro, interjected. “So who were the pictures [of] that we were seeing?” she asked.

“When I met with a friend and uh, you know, hung out and stuff,” Mike responded with a shrug. “But I’m not ready to date, I want to get things done, taken care of.”

Mike was very cold toward his estranged wife and told her that he was done and ready to finally file for divorce. He also revealed he never filed Natalie’s adjustment of status, which means Natalie does not currently have paperwork submitted to obtain a green card. “What can I do? It’s his choice, not mine. I’m not a toy. He cannot bring me to another country, make me to survive here and have to send me back. I’m not a toy. You can’t do this to me,” she said before breaking down in tears.

As far as where the 90 Day couple stands today, In Touch confirmed that neither Mike nor Natalie have filed for divorce as of January 2022, despite being separated since early 2021. A Clallam County Court clerk also confirmed to In Touch that there is no divorce in progress.