90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva is speaking out after her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, and reality star Marcia “Brazil” Alves, best known for her appearance on Rock of Love Bus, ignited dating rumors, with Natalie, 37, calling Marcia his “new catch.”

After a fan told her to “call Mike” after Natalie asked her followers “Who else is having worst day of the year” on her Instagram Stories, the Ukraine native responded on Thursday, September 30, writing that Mike was “on vacation” with Marcia, adding that she didn’t “want to spoil his fun time.”

In another Instagram Stories post that followed, Natalie wrote, “I don’t give a flying bird now.”

On September 25, Marcia shared photos of herself and Mike getting close for a selfie while getting into some “shenanigans” at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. The VH1 alum called Mike, 36, a “sweetheart” and an “amazing dude” in her Instagram hashtags, prompting fans to speculate that they were dating.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

The pair later posed for even more photos together in a pool on September 27. “Sunday funday with my favorite people #bigmike90dayfiance #90dayfiance #sweetestguy #bigheart #greattimes,” she captioned the pictures of them smiling and laughing tagged in Henderson, Nevada.

Mike and Marcia did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s previous requests for comment about the dating rumors.

Natalie’s response to Mike and Marcia’s dating rumors comes six months after his Uncle Beau Lawrence confirmed to In Touch exclusively that Mike and Natalie, 37, separated in March following less than a year of marriage. As of now, In Touch can confirm there has not been any divorce filing for the season 6 HEA? stars.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Although the TLC pair parted ways romantically, Natalie, who has been living in Florida as of late, took to Instagram days before Mike and Marcia’s posts with throwback photos of her own. Reflecting on her long-distance relationship with Mike, who lives in Sequim, Washington, the Ukraine native shared older photos of them cuddling up together.

“Sweet memories with Mike,” Natalie wrote. “Those pictures were taken 4 years ago … we were happy #ifionlyknew #neverforget.”