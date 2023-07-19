90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa confirmed he is now living in Las Vegas apart from his wife, Kalani Faagata, who resides in California.

The TLC personality, 27, took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, July 18, to share a life update with his followers. During the Live, he was asked by a fan if he lived in Las Vegas or California.

“Vegas,” Asuelu replied. Later during the session, he expanded on what it was like living in Sin City. “It’s very hot,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum continued. “If you go outside in this weather and make your fried eggs, you can cook outside from the sun. [sic]”

While Kalani, 32, and Asuelu have yet to confirm their relationship status, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums first sparked rumors of a possible split in June 2022, after Asuelu uploaded a lengthy message on why his wife has been absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me,” he captioned an old video clip of him dancing with his wife. “Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

At the time, he added he “had a lot to say” but was “under the contract.” To add to the speculation, Asuelu said he was “single” while showing off his impressive weight loss via TikTok only days later.

That same month, In Touch confirmed that the couple’s marital home in Utah was placed for sale in May 2022. “Please someone buy my house so I can move back to California,” Kalani shared via Instagram that July. “I need the beach, Disneyland and for no one to call family members the n-word. Amen.”

While Kalani packed up and settled into a home in The Golden State with the couple’s two kids, Oliver and Kennedy, in October 2022, Asuelu instead traveled to Samoa to visit his family.

“Surprise my family in Samoa,” the dad of two wrote alongside a video of his plane seemingly landing on the island. With Asuelu away, Kalani further hinted at a split from her husband.

“Life looks a lot different than what I had planned,” Kalani wrote in November 2022, alongside a compilation of photos and videos of fun outings with her two young sons. “Here’s to us learning to go with the flow.”

However, after more than a month in Samoa, Asuelu reunited with his two sons in a California hotel room. While TLC fans were confused why it happened in a hotel rather than Kalani’s California home — with some speculating Kalani wasn’t present — her voice can be heard asking the children, “Who is it?” as they enthusiastically open the door of their hotel room to peek outside to find their father.

Days after their initial reunion, Kalani and Asuelu sparked reconciliation rumors after posing for a since-deleted family holiday photo alongside their kids.

The California native dodged a question about her relationship with Asuelu while participating in Q&A with fans via her Instagram in March, as one person asked if they are “still together,” adding, “Greetings from Hamburg, Germany.”

Kalani didn’t answer the question and instead commented on where the fan lives. “The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedule so I’m very tired and hungry right now,” she said. “So I read that as, ​’Greetings from Hamburger, Germany.’”

Kalani and Asuelu are rumored to be returning back to TV screens after TLC announced the new spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort in July 2023. The show is set to follow couples that have “reached their breaking points” as they make a last-ditch attempt to fix their problems while participating in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.” The former Utah residents are seemingly one of five couples as they work to unpack their “issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy” with the help of professionals.