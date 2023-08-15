TLC’s newest 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, has finally arrived. During the premiere on August 14, five controversial couples from the franchise checked into a beautiful beach resort with incredible views and plenty to do, including waterfront dining and swimming in luxurious pools. The cast was blown away by the resort, and so were the fans. Good news — 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed at a real tourist spot that viewers can visit.

What Is ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’?

Despite the resort’s chill vibes, The Last Resort’s couples aren’t there for a relaxing getaway. They have only two weeks to work through their issues in couples’ therapy as one final attempt to save their relationships or call it quits for good. In addition to therapy sessions, the couples will go through relationship-testing challenges, such as a blindfolded obstacle course where one person runs and their partner guides them with their voice. There will be lots of tension, but can these relationships survive?

Where Was ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Filmed?

In January 2023, Starcasm reported sightings of 90 Day Fiancé cast and crew members in the Florida Keys, and rumors swirled that a new show was being filmed. The report included several TripAdvisor reviews of the Isla Bella Resort, in which users specifically mentioned camera crews at the vacation spot. Many of the reviews mentioned feeling disrupted due to production shutting down certain areas of the resort for filming.

“The only downside was there was filming for 90 Day Fiancé during our stay which we were not made aware of by the resort prior to booking. There were crews everywhere and at first was fine but became a bit annoying. For example, we were going to play a game hosted by the resort by the bar at night but was canceled because they were filming,” one review read.

“This trip was marred by the filming of yet another reality show,” another reviewer wrote. “It was disruptive, restricting access to certain pools, we would just get settled and then came the cameras. We had to dodge them the entire trip!”

On the plus side, reviews also mentioned how much the resort reminded them of paradise. Isla Bella, described on its website as “the crown jewel of the Florida Keys,” features gorgeous tropical greenery and white sand leading out to a cerulean sea. There are plenty of luxurious amenities, including five oceanfront pools, a beach bar, a fitness center, a spa, and activities like fishing and games.

Who Are the Couples on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’?

TLC announced the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort in July 2023. The five couples, each with their own relationship challenges, include Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown. The show will explore the couples’ troubles with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy, dive into cheating scandals and expose secrets.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.