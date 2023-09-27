Reality show star Debbie Aguero made her debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when she dated Oussama Berber, a Moroccan man 43 years her junior. Debbie’s son, Julian Lin, appeared on the show and in the tell-all, where he supported his mom after her split from Oussama. Now that Julian returned to the franchise with his mom as her costar in 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, fans are curious to learn more about Debbie’s son.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Debbie’s Son Julian?

Julian made his debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way as part of his mom’s story line. During his time on the show, he expressed his distrust in Debbie’s fiancé, Oussama, and said he was concerned about his mother’s finances while in Morocco.

“I am very afraid once my mom is there, she wouldn’t hesitate transferring all her American funds and money into an account that he has access to,” Julian said on one episode. “And the way that she is talking about supporting him in the future, tells me that she has already supported him and is keeping stuff from us. I trust a lot of things. I don’t trust Oussama, not one bit.”

What Does Julian Do for a Living?

Julian is a lieutenant in the police department. He posts about his job on social media often, opening up about challenges he faces while on duty.

Interestingly, Julian’s job was one thing Jen said she was drawn to during the tell-all. “He’s an attractive guy, he’s my age – like, you know, he’s probably a couple years younger than me – but … he’s got a career,” she said.

Where Does Julian Live?

Like his mom, Julian appears to live in Sugar Hill, Georgia. He shared a photo on Instagram of himself in front of the Georgia state line with the caption “Just a good old Georgia boy.”

Courtesy of 90_day_julian/Instagram

Is Julian Close to His Mom, ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Debbie?

Debbie has been a staple on her son’s Instagram page, with Julian posting many pictures of time spent with his mom. In April 2023, he shared a photo of the mother-son duo smiling together along with the sweet caption, “Love my mom.”

Julian has also continued to stand by Debbie after defending her on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all. In an April Instagram post, Julian seemed to throw shade at Oussama when he shared a picture of himself and Debbie smiling as Debbie held an oversized cup. “They don’t have Texas margaritas in Morocco more of a reason not to go back!” he wrote in the caption.

Julian currently appears alongside his mom on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Other Way.

Did Julian Date ‘ 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Star Jen?

While Debbie wasn’t lucky in love during her season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Julian seemed to make a romantic connection with Jen Boecher, another star that season. When Julian appeared on the reunion to confront Oussama, he caught the attention of Jen, who was notably still with her fiancé, Rishi Singh.

“Here’s the thing, I’m not letting opportunities pass me by,” Jen told her costar Gabe Pabon before admitting that she was interested in Julian.

Jen also asked “What’s not to like about him?” when talking about Julian and said that she “just felt his vibe.”

For his part, Julian said that the TLC star seemed like “a cool person” but it appears that, ultimately, the two weren’t a match. On May 29, Jen and Rishi posted photos on Instagram of them together, noting that “Love will find a way” in the caption.