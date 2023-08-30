Husband and wife! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown married Liz Woods after two years of dating as the couple’s relationship drama plays out on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The happy couple ​tied the knot in front of family and friends during a ​wedding ceremony and reception held on Tuesday, August 29, in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The festivities kicked off at 3 p.m. at Holland Barn Venue and wrapped up around 10 p.m., according to the wedding website. While the lovebirds haven’t yet shared photos from the ceremony, the website notes that the evening was bohemian themed.

Ed and Liz were introduced to fans on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021, after the TLC alum met Liz at his favorite San Diego restaurant where she worked as a manager.

Despite the on-off couple calling it quits multiple times since announcing their November 2021 engagement, the couple returned to star in the franchise’s latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, premiering on TLC earlier this month.

The series, which was reportedly filmed in January, followed the couple after their shocking split on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all, where Ed lied about being on a dating app and communicating with ex Rose Vega.

“We didn’t communicate for two weeks,” Ed told cameras during the August 14 premiere, revealing his shoulder surgery reconnected them. “She was able to be there, you know, to really take care of me.”

After deciding to “start over,” Liz still struggled to trust Ed and hoped the couples’ therapy would benefit their relationship. “I’m scared that Ed will cheat on me. I’m just so used to him finding a way to push me aside,” she told producers in a confessional alongside the San Diego native. “We keep saying this is our last breakup … We’re at a point where we need to figure out if we’re gonna have a future together.”

Liz revealed why she keeps taking Ed back despite their issues and frequent breakups in an interview that same month. She explained that she didn’t “get along” with Ed at first, but she got to know him as he spent more time at her restaurant and saw his sweet side that “most people don’t get to see.” He was also kind to Liz’s daughter, Riley.

“So I got to, like, get to know him,” the mom of one said. “Not Big Ed — I got to know Ed, his heart, how he is. … When we started dating, he always made sure I was eating, he always made sure I had my coffee. I’d get off of work and he had my bubble bath ready every night, or, he, like, massaged my feet.”

Meanwhile, Ed credited Liz for teaching him how to be a better boyfriend. “I didn’t really know how to be a boyfriend and I went and started to get therapy, and the therapist mentioned 15 co-dependencies. I think I had 14 of them,” he said, also revealing he was open to televising their wedding. “We’re not doing it for the camera. We’re doing it, you know, because we love and care for each other.”