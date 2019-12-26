She’s making a lot of changes in her life, and now Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath is opening up about what that will look like for her. On Wednesday, December 25, the reality personality took to Instagram to share a Story about how she’s planning to make 2020 different. Though she didn’t call out her parents or family by name, the cryptic post seemed more than a little shady.

“2020,” Moriah, 18, started. “It is up to us how we let our path effect our future.” In a second Story, she continued, “Even though it seems so wrong, sometimes we feel most comfortable in an uncomfortable environment ’cause that’s what we’re used to. But saying, ‘This is not how my life is going to be,’ and starting the change in your life, stepping out with courage even though it feels like the walls are falling, you’re gonna feel unstable and insecure at times but, in the end, stronger and emotionally more stable.”

By suggesting that she won’t accept her life continuing down the same path it was, fans thought she was pointing the finger at parents Kim and Barry Plath. She certainly wouldn’t be the first. Her brother Ethan Plath has also called out their mom and dad on social media, telling fans that the adults only allowed Moriah to travel across the country with her sister-in-law, Olivia Plath, because they “didn’t want to look bad on TV” if they said no.

Olivia herself also clashed with her in-laws on more than one occasion, including seemingly accusing them of “manipulating” her into being on the show in the first place. She also echoed Ethan’s accusations by telling a fan that the way they act on the show isn’t necessarily true to who they are in real life. “What is said off the screen and away from the cameras will always mean more to me then what is said for the cameras,” she insisted.

It seems the star wasn’t a fan of filming the TLC series — and if it gets a second season, she may not be back. For now, she’s at least taking a break from Instagram so that she can start the new year without all of the negativity. “I’ve received so much hate on all of my platforms since our show aired, and while I know that is just part of being in this industry, I don’t need to be seeing that negativity and toxicity every day,” she told her followers. “If this past year for you didn’t include getting married and moving 800 miles away, leaving your family behind, processing your childhood and [rediscovering] yourself, having your in-laws speak ill of you on national tv, and dealing with narcissistic behavior, emotional, psychological and spiritual abuse every day, then you can’t understand my story and don’t have a reason to tell me why I’m doing everything wrong.”