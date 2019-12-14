Taking a break. TLC viewers were introduced to the Plath family on the new series Welcome to Plathville when it premiered last month. But with reality TV comes a lot of attention from fans and online trolls, and one of the show’s breakout stars, Olivia Plath, admitted she’s been feeling a little overwhelmed. On Friday, December 13, she took to Instagram to announce she would be taking an Instagram hiatus in the midst of backlash from the show.

“Just wanted to get on here real quick and let everyone know that I’m taking an Instagram break. I won’t be answering any DM’s, comments, or posting content until January,” the blonde beauty wrote. “I’ve received so much hate on all of my platforms since our show aired, and while I know that is just part of being in this industry, I don’t need to be seeing that negativity and toxicity every day. I’m a strong person, not necessarily because I was born that way, but because life was hard and I learned to stand up for myself and others. Bullies and narcissists don’t phase me, and if I see someone I love being hurt or abused, it is not in my nature to stay silent.”

Olivia went on to open up about the series of events that she’s been through in the past year that has been leaving her feeling overwhelmed. “If this past year for you didn’t include getting married and moving 800 miles away, leaving your family behind, processing your childhood and [rediscovering] yourself, having your in-laws speak ill of you on national tv, and dealing with narcissistic behavior, emotional, psychological and spiritual abuse every day, then you can’t understand my story and don’t have a reason to tell me why I’m doing everything wrong. I’m hurt, and I’m young but I’m learning,” she continued. “Those three things are hard enough, and when displayed on TV they are even harder because you suddenly have a peanut gallery with you. I made many mistakes during the filming of the show (the first one being allowing myself to be manipulated into doing it), and I’m not afraid to own up to that. But until you’ve dealt with narcissist behavior, you have no idea how easy it is to freak out and react in an effort to protect yourself and those you love.”

Olivia married into the Plath family when she tied the knot with their oldest son, Ethan Plath, 21. During the show, Olivia experienced tension with her Ethan’s parents, Barry and Kim. Barry and Kim are very religious and they raised their children on strict rules and Christian values, so they felt the lifestyle Ethan and Olivia chose to live as married adults would be a negative influence on Ethan’s eight siblings. At one point, Barry and Kim put a rule in place that stated Ethan and Olivia were not allowed to be alone with the younger Plath children when they were not home to supervise.



Many fans were curious about Olivia’s comment about being “manipulated” into joining the show, and one Instagram follower asked Olivia who pitched the idea for the family’s reality TV series in the first place. “It was his parents. When TLC didn’t want it unless Ethan and I were on it, his parents told me if we films with them Ethan could see his siblings again so we said ‘yes,'” she claimed. Now, it seems like she is regretting that decision.

