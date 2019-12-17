He’s had it. Just days before the season (and possibly series) finale of Welcome to Plathville aired on December 10, an Instagram user went to Ethan Plath‘s December 5 Instagram post and made a nasty comment about his wife, Olivia Plath. Ethan, 21, set the record straight, and slammed his parents, Kim and Barry Plath, in the process.

“Ethan and his adult siblings appear to be doing very well so apparently his parents are doing something right,” a fan wrote in response to other Plathville viewers criticizing the married couple. “Kim actually appears to be quite reasonable — she allowed the 16-year-old to travel across country to San Francisco, is open to her going to college, etc. She clearly said as adults she has no control over their decisions. In reality, how they raise their children is none of Olivia’s business.”

“The one and only reason why my parents let my sister Moriah go to San Francisco with my wife Olivia was because of the show,” Ethan clapped back. “If it had not been for the show my parents never would have let her go. If you don’t believe me, go back and watch where Moriah asked for permission. Their faces say it all … but they didn’t want to look bad on TV.”

Courtesy of Ethan Plath/Instagram

Ethan’s wife has gotten so much criticism online that she actually took a social media hiatus to step away from it. “I won’t be answering any DMs, comments, or posting content until January,” she wrote on Instagram on December 13. “I’ve received so much hate on all of my platforms since our show aired, and while I know that is just part of being in this industry, I don’t need to be seeing that negativity and toxicity every day.”

“If this past year for you didn’t include getting married and moving 800 miles away, leaving your family behind, processing your childhood and re-discovering yourself, having your in-laws speak ill of you on national TV, and dealing with narcissistic behavior, emotional, psychological and spiritual abuse every day, then you can’t understand my story and don’t have a reason to tell me why I’m doing everything wrong,” Olivia added.

The photographer also addressed another fan comment about her mother-in-law that suggested what fans see on the TLC series may not be the reality for herself and her husband. “Your mother-in-law said aside from your differences you were an amazing person,” someone wrote on her hiatus announcement. “That’s not slandering you. She was being very sweet in saying that ❤️ take notice of the good things she says ♥️.”

That caused Olivia to respond, “What is said off the screen and away from the cameras will always mean more to me then what is said for the cameras.” It looks like there may be a lot of drama between Ethan and Olivia and his parents that viewers don’t get to see on the show!