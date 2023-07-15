90 Day Fiance Celebrities Who Love the TLC Reality Show

We Can Relate Find Out Which Celebs Love the Hit TLC Reality Show ’90 Day Fiance’

The stars can’t get enough! 90 Day Fiancé has become one of the most popular reality television shows on TLC, and for good reason. It shows the trials and tribulations involved in long-distance relationships, including the cultural differences, language barriers, family feuds and more of American citizens and their international lovers. Several celebrities have taken a liking to the series, sharing their thoughts about the drama on social media and during interviews.

Several reality stars have admitted that when the camera stops rolling on their own shows, they unwind by watching a little 90 Day Fiancé or the spinoffs, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and more. Some are so obsessed that they completely clear their calendar each week so they don’t miss a second of the drama.

Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’ Day recently sent her praise to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 costars Angela Deem and Kim Menzies in January 2023, asking TLC if they could bring the duo back for a modern version of Cheaters with them as the hosts.

Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus also considers herself to be a huge fan of the K-1 visa drama as she previously joked about skipping a date to stay in and binge the long-running series.

“Lmao if you know me, you know I cancel all plans when it comes to that show,” the MTV alum wrote in July 2020.

Bri’s not the only fan from the Teen Mom franchise! Former star Jenelle Evans also said she couldn’t stop binging the reality show during a Q&A on Instagram, and even revealed she’s hung out with 90 Day Fiancé season alum season 4 Ashley Smith!

But it’s not just fellow reality stars that love 90 Day Fiancé. The dramatic series has also hooked A-listers like Amy Schumer, Lady Gaga, and Chrissy Teigen, who has even become so obsessed that she’s purchased merch. She’s now the proud owner of a prayer candle with Jesse Meester‘s face on it, and had even previously changed her Twitter bio to “De-motivational speaker, personal assistant to Baby Girl Lisa.”

In April 2020, Chrissy ended up purchasing a Cameo from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 alum Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Hamme’s now ex-husband, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and started a feud with Lisa herself. “You are officially fired. You are the worst personal assistant I have had in a lifetime,” teased Lisa. Luckily, it was all in good fun. “I wish you the best, Chrissy,” the reality star concluded. We can’t get enough!

Find out which other stars love (or love to hate) the show below!