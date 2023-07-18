Exclusive Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Is ‘In a Much Better Place’ With Ryan Edwards’ Parents Jen, Larry After Feud

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are “in a much better place” with Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen Edwards and Larry Edwards, following their feud, the couple exclusively tells In Touch during a video interview.

“We’re in a really good place with them,” Maci, 31, tells In Touch ​of her relationship with her ex’s parents. “Just over the last few months with all that’s happened and gone on, we’ve just taken it slow and let it naturally kind of come back together.”

The last time fans saw Maci, Jen and Larry onscreen together was during the tense season 9 reunion special, which was filmed in February 2021. Maci and Taylor, 34, got into a heated argument with Jen, 57, and Larry, 62, over visitation for Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley.

One month later, Larry and Jen later revealed they had been fired from the MTV show following the argument.

After Taylor reveals that his relationship with Larry and Jen is now “good,” he tells In Touch that they never had “a big sit down apology session” to work through their issues.

“I think time kind of heals things and ultimately at the end of the day we got the same goal,” he continues. “That’s working together to provide Bentley with the best life. So we kind of put aside differences and I mean, see ’em all the time.”

Amid their well-documented confrontation and its fallout, Jen made headlines in May when fans noticed she wished the couple’s kids, Maverick and Jayde, happy birthdays via Instagram.

MTV (1); Courtesy of Jen Edwards/Instagram (2)

“They definitely they love their Mimi and Papa,” Maci reveals about her younger kids’ relationships with Ryan’s parents. “I feel like even when we weren’t on the best of terms, the kids always still, you know, were excited to see them and stuff at Bentley’s sporting events and stuff, so it never really changed for them.”

Maci and Taylor’s comments come as Ryan continues to face legal proceedings related to his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

Ryan, 35, was arrested in February and charged with harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection filed by Mackenzie, 26. The former reality star was then arrested on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of his charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a court hearing held on March 14. Ryan was also ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, though the charge was later dismissed. After just two weeks of treatment, Ryan checked himself out of rehab and was arrested again on April 7 when he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

Ryan was sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days in prison during a court hearing on April 20. He served the first three months of his sentence before Judge Starnes announced that Ryan would be given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program, according to court records viewed by In Touch on July 14. The 16 and Pregnant alum’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 14.

Maci exclusively told In Touch that she and Ryan are “in a pretty good place” and he called “pretty regularly” while he was behind bars.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns for season 2 on Wednesday, July 19, on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.