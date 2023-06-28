Sophomore season. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is bringing back some of the franchise’s favorite stars for season 2. Keep scrolling to meet the cast, find out the premiere date, see what happens in the trailer and more.

Who Is Starring on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2?

The latest Teen Mom franchise spinoff follows some of the cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

This season’s cast consists of Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout McKinney. All of the women previously appeared in the first season, which premiered in September 2022.

What Happens in the ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 Trailer?

The young mothers deal with plenty of drama in the season 2 trailer, which was released on June 27.

In the clip, both Jade and Ashley prepare to marry their respective fiancés, Sean Austin and Bar Smith.

Meanwhile, Brianna and her daughters, Nova and Stella, are seen adjusting to their new home in Florida.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, also move into a new house in Michigan with their daughters Novalee, Vaeda and Rya.

One of the most shocking moments in the trailer sees Maci share an update about her relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards. The mother of three said that they’re “getting along” after having a strained relationship for years while coparenting their son, Bentley.

The season was filmed before Ryan was arrested in March and charged with “Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” according to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The MTV personality was taken into custody just two days after his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Mackenzie was granted both a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children at the time of filing, In Touch confirmed. Ryan was eventually sentenced to serve one year in prison in April.

Another storyline teased in the trailer was Cheyenne’s attempt to make amends with Ashley amid their long-time feud.

Additionally, fans will get to see how Leah navigates her newly single life after she and Jaylan Mobley called off their engagement in October 2022.

When Does ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes.