Fans got to know Ryan Edwards’ mom, Jen Edwards, during the family’s appearances on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom. Keep scrolling to find out Jen’s net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jen Edwards’ Net Worth?

Jen has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million, according to several outlets.

How Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jen Edwards Make Money?

While starring on the MTV shows from 2009 until 2021, Jen spent her time working as a stay-at-home mom and helped take care of her grandchildren.

The former reality star is the grandmother to Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards’ son Jagger and daughter Stella, while Ryan also shares son Bentley with his ex Maci Bookout.

Meanwhile, Jen’s husband, Larry Edwards, works for the Coca-Cola corporation. However, he has never confirmed his position within the company.

How Else Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jen Edwards Make Money?

Jen and Larry earned a salary for appearing on the MTV shows, though their exact income for the appearances has never been revealed.

While many reality stars often partner with brands to promote products on Instagram, Jen hasn’t taken that route to make extra cash.

Why Was the Edwards Family Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

Larry revealed that he, his wife, Ryan and his now-estranged wife, Mackenzie, had been fired from Teen Mom OG in March 2021.

“We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry told The Sun at the time.

The father of one added that the family “got in so much trouble” following an argument with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, that took place during the season 9 reunion. At the time, the group got into a screaming match after Maci claimed that the grandparents hadn’t seen Bentley in a month.

Despite having problems in the past, Maci revealed that she is on better terms with Jen and Larry while exclusively speaking to In Touch in September 2022.

“It’s a genuine, cordial relationship,” the TV personality shared at the time. “I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”

Why Was ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested in 2023?

Viewers watched Ryan face many legal issues amid his drug addiction over the years.

In February 2023, the father of three was arrested and charged with violating a protective order filed by Mackenzie, In Touch confirmed at the time. Ryan was taken into custody, where officials discovered that he was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Courtesy of Jen Edwards/Instagram

Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment and agreed to wear a GPS monitor, attend rehab, have zero contact with Mackenzie, ​to not discuss his estranged wife on social media and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment.

Ryan was then hospitalized and arrested in April 2023 after he overdosed on drugs while driving his truck, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Upon his release from the hospital, Ryan was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. The Tennessee native was sentenced to serve one year behind bars for violating his probation during an April 20 hearing.