Meet the family! Jen Edwards and Larry Edwards are best known for appearing on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom alongside their son, Ryan Edwards. Keep scrolling to meet their family, find out what they’re up to today and more.

How Many Kids Do ‘Teen Mom’ Alums Jen and Larry Edwards Have?

Ryan is Jen and Larry’s only child.

The parents are actively involved in Ryan’s life and have helped out with his children.

How Many Grandchildren Do ‘Teen Mom’ Alums Jen and Larry Edwards Have?

Jen and Larry have three grandchildren. Ryan is the father to son Jagger and daughter Stella, whom he shares with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), and son Bentley, whom he shares with ​ex Maci Bookout.

While appearing on the MTV shows, Jen was regularly seen working as a stay-at-home mom and helped take care of her grandchildren.

When Were Jen and Larry Edwards Fired from ‘Teen Mom’?

Larry revealed their family had been fired from Teen Mom OG in March 2021.

“We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” the father of one told The Sun at the time. He added that they “got in so much trouble” following an argument with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, during the season 9 reunion. At the time, Maci claimed that the grandparents hadn’t seen Bentley in a month.

Maci shared an update about her relationship with Jen and Larry while exclusively speaking to In Touch in September 2022.

“It’s a genuine, cordial relationship,” the TV personality shared at the time. “I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”

Maci appears to now be on even better terms with Ryan’s parents. In May 2023, Jen wished both Maci’s son Maverick and daughter, Jayde, happy birthdays in the comments section of their mother’s Instagram posts.

Why Was ‘Teen Mom’ Alums Jen and Larry’s Son Ryan Edwards Arrested?

Ryan faced many run-ins with the law in 2023. In February, In Touch confirmed that the former reality star was arrested and charged with violating a protective order filed by Mackenzie. After he was taken into custody, authorities discovered that Ryan was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded guilty to harassment and agreed to wear a GPS monitor, attend rehab, have no contact with Mackenzie, avoid discussing his ex on social media and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment.

In Touch confirmed that Ryan was hospitalized and arrested in April 2023 after he overdosed on drugs while driving his truck.

He was later released from the hospital and was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. During an April 20 hearing, Ryan was sentenced to serve the next year behind bars for violating his probation.

Courtesy of Jen Edwards/Instagram

Do Jen and Larry Edwards Have a Relationship with Mackenzie Edwards?

It appears that Jen and Larry are not currently in contact with Ryan’s estranged wife.

During Ryan’s April court date, The Sun reported that his parents reportedly avoided contact with Mackenzie. The outlet, who had a reporter in the courtroom, added that Mackenzie walked in alone and did not sit near her in-laws during the hearing.

After Mackenzie entered the courtroom, the ​couple left the room for 10 minutes before they re-entered. “Jen was visibly crying,” the outlet reported, adding that Jen and Larry left before Mackenzie.