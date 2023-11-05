Kailyn Lowry shared a rare look of her fifth son, Rio’s, face while doing a Q&A on Instagram on Sunday, November 5. The former Teen Mom 2 star answered a fan’s question about whether her son looks more like her or her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. To go along with her response, she posted a photo of Elijah holding Rio, with the little one’s profile visible.

“Some of his faces and mannerisms are like Elijah but other than that I think he just looks like himself,” Kailyn, 31, admitted. “I don’t see anyone yet.”

She also explained why she has been reluctant to share photos of Rio so far. “I’m still thinking about this!” she admitted. “I love that he’s had his privacy. [My son] Isaac said for me to wait until Rio can tell me if he wants his face online or not. I thought about maybe in a family photo or something when we get them done again.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Although Rio was born at the end of 2022, Kailyn did not confirm his birth until the October 13 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. On October 27, she dropped another bombshell when she shared that she and Elijah were expecting twins. The reality star has reportedly already given birth to a little boy and girl, according to a November 3 report from The Sun.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The twins are Kailyn’s sixth and seventh children. The babies were conceived around the time that Kailyn went on a trip to Thailand in March. She shares Isaac, 13, with her high school ex, Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She also has two sons – Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 – with her ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn has no plans to expand her family following the birth of her twins, though. “No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” she insisted on November 3. “It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”

Kailyn and Elijah met when she moved into her home in Delaware and he was her neighbor. During her November 5 Q&A, she revealed that they are now living together, while he’s renting out his home to new tenants. She also shared that she recently had a meeting to draw up a possible addition to her house now that she’s expanded her family once again.