Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry gave birth to twins, babies No. 6 and 7, with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, according to multiple reports.

A source told The U.S. Sun that the pair welcomed a boy and girl into their family.

Following months of speculation that she was expecting, Kailyn, 31, confirmed she was pregnant with babies No. 6 and 7 during the October 27 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. The MTV alum explained that she and Elijah, 25, conceived the twins shortly before they went on vacation to Thailand.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kailyn shared while reflecting on the getaway. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

After the podcast episode aired, Kailyn continued to open up about the pregnancy by posting a video she recorded after learning she was expecting twins. “I just have a lot of concerns and I’m very nervous and very anxious and I just want everything to be OK, but I’m also kind of freaking out about the state of our economy,” she began in the clip, which was shared via TikTok on Tuesday, October 31.

Kailyn admitted she was thinking about all of the things that could “go wrong,” while she also told her followers that she was in disbelief that it was “really happening.”

After noting that having twins will be a “huge adjustment” for her and her family, she continued, “I try my best and I think that I do everything that I can to make sure that each of my children gets individual time with me.”

“This is life changing for everybody and I just want everybody to be on the same page,” the former reality star concluded.

Kailyn was already the mother to five sons before she welcomed the twins. She shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah.

The Delaware resident confirmed her pregnancy with babies No. 6 and 7 just one week after she revealed she secretly welcomed her fifth child in 2022 during the October 13 podcast episode.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Kailyn recalled the scary hospital experience while giving birth to Rio, explaining that he immediately went to the NICU after he was born. She told her fans that she was “so upset” during Rio’s birth, though applauded Elijah for remaining calm during the scary situation.

Following Rio’s challenging birth and ahead of welcoming her twins, Kailyn claimed she was “done” having kids during a Friday, November 3, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” she said, noting, “The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”

Kailyn seemingly poked fun at her reputation when she shared a message with her critics via her Instagram Stories on October 31 that read, “Two things I know I can make. Pretty kids and people mad.”