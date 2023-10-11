Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry has created quite the brood since making her reality TV debut. Following her exit from the MTV franchise in 2022, fans are likely wondering how many children Kailyn has now.

How Many Children Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Have?

Kailyn is the proud mother to five children. She welcomed baby No. 1, son Isaac, in 2010, followed by sons Lincoln in 2013, Lux in 2017 and Creed in 2020.

Her first pregnancy was featured during a 2010 episode of 16 and Pregnant, while fans watched Kailyn raise her four eldest kids on the network.

The former reality star welcomed her fifth child, whose name has not yet been confirmed but is rumored to be Rio, in 2022.

While Kailyn originally kept quiet about her fifth pregnancy, she let the news of her son’s birth slip during a July 2023 “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast episode featuring Aurora Culpo.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” the Pennsylvania native told her guest. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Fans quickly pointed out that Aurora’s reality show, The Culpo Sisters, premiered in November 2022, which is likely when Kailyn gave birth to baby No. 5.

Kailyn and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, seemingly soft launched their son when they were photographed having dinner with friends, which was shared by Teen Mom fanpage Teen Mom Chatter on September 19. Elijah was seen holding a baby in his arms as the group sat around a hibachi grill.

Who Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Share Her Kids With?

Kailyn shares her five sons with four different men.

Jo Rivera, whom Kailyn dated from 2008 until 2010, is the father of Isaac, while Javi Marroquin is Lincoln’s dad. Kailyn and Javi tied the knot in 2012, though their marriage wasn’t meant to be, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Following her split from Javi, Kailyn began dating Chris Lopez in 2016. The pair dated on-off until 2020, though welcomed both Lux and Creed throughout the course of their tumultuous relationship.

The father of Kailyn’s fifth child is her current boyfriend, Elijah.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Is ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Pregnant?

Shortly after Kailyn accidentally revealed the birth of baby No. 5, fans began to speculate that the Teen Mom 2 alum is pregnant with twins.

In recent months, fans noticed that Kailyn’s belly is seemingly getting bigger by the month. While she hasn’t shared any full-body photos on social media, paparazzi have captured snapshots of her bump as recently as September 2023. Fans have also theorized that she’s carrying twins after noticing that she began following multiple TikTok accounts that focus on high risk and twin deliveries.

Despite the speculation, Kailyn has not confirmed or denied that she’s expecting.