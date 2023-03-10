Going strong or moving on? Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott are still going strong despite ongoing split rumors, her rep exclusively tells In Touch. Keep reading for everything we know about their relationship, split rumors and more.

Are Kailyn and Elijah Still Together?

Though a March 7 report from The Sun speculated that Kailyn and Elijah broke up, the Teen Mom alum’s rep tells In Touch that the rumors of a split are inaccurate.

“This is false,” she says of the rumors. “Kail and Elijah are very much still together.”

When Did Kailyn and Elijah Start Dating?

The former reality star and her beau met when they moved into the same Delaware neighborhood and immediately hit it off.

“I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house,” Elijah said of their chance encounter during a June 2022 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

The Pennsylvania native had previously dropped hints about her new man while keeping his identity a secret for months.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning. He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine,” Kail shared via social media in April 2022.

Why Are There Breakup Rumors About Kailyn and Elijah?

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host sent breakup rumors flying while chatting with Vee Rivera (née Torres) and Married At First Sight alum Chris GQ Perry.

“I have a hard time in my relationships, I think, accepting a man who will provide and protect and do all of those things,” Kail said during the Tuesday, March 7, episode of “Baby Mamas, No Drama.” “I pay 100 percent of the bills at home, and I pay for all my kids. It would be very weird for me to be with someone who does those things.”

The mother of four – who shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez – went on to say that she doesn’t “have a choice” but to take care of her own bills.

“I feel like if it was my choice to pay all the bills, and that’s how it was, it would be more of a 50/50 split,” she added.

Kail’s comments raised eyebrows as fans recalled that prior to making her relationship public, Lopez announced on his “P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast that his ex’s new man had moved into her home.

“[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them,” he said in April 2022. “That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does].”

While the trio was discussing finances, Vee told her cohost that she needs “an alpha man to just come in and be like, ‘Baby, I’m paying this,’ and that’s it.”

“You need someone that will take initiative, and I don’t think you’ve been with someone like that yet,” she added. Perry chimed in, saying, “I’m sure you’re going to find somebody amazing for you.”