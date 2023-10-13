Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry broke her silence about her “traumatic” experience welcoming baby No. 5 with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and revealed her newest baby’s name is Rio.

“He had to go right to the NICU,” Kailyn, 31, shared during the Friday, October 13, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I literally got to hold him for maybe three seconds before they took him to the NICU.”

After admitting she was “so upset” during the delivery process, she recalled asking Elijah what the experience was like for him. “When I asked him the other day, he was like, ‘You were freaking out and we didn’t have time with him, so I didn’t have a chance to cry and process my son being born because you were so upset.”’

Kailyn then applauded Elijah for staying calm during their son’s birth. “I’m like, ‘He almost died.’ And Elijah’s like, ‘No, Kail. He went to the NICU,’” she said. “To me, that’s near death … It was traumatizing for me.”

In addition to Rio, the former reality star shares son Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin and sons Lux Russell, 6, and Creed Romello, 3, with Chris Lopez..

While Kailyn had ​a home birth with Creed, she wasn’t able to do the same for Rio because he was a “very high risk” pregnancy and revealed he was “out in less than two minutes” after she started pushing.

“They didn’t even put him all the way in my arms. It was kind of like, ‘Here’s your son, you can look at him real quick, touch him as if you’re holding him,’ but then they swept him away,” she recalled. “Thankfully they did because he was in really good hands at that time”

The former MTV star also told her listeners that “there was a show in the works” when she was pregnant with Rio, which is why she stayed so private about the situation. “When I was essentially bamboozled into having to give all of this information to Teen Mom 2 in order to go forward with my new show, I pulled back and said, ‘Never mind. I’m not giving this to Teen Mom 2 in order to get my own show,’” Kailyn revealed. “This is my own show.”

Kailyn said that she, Elijah and her children ultimately “pulled the plug” on the new show, but stated they remained quiet about the pregnancy because she was still under contract with the network.

The Delaware resident also spoke to People about finally revealing Rio’s birth following months of speculation that she welcomed baby No. 5. “I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again,” she explained, noting that she didn’t feel “ready” to share the news. “I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it.”

“At this point, I can at least try to do it my way,” she added.

Kailyn then said she’s “adjusting” to life without filming Teen Mom 2, which she left in 2022. “And it’s weird because it still feels like it’s a part of my life because it wasn’t that far away. It wasn’t,” she shared.

“I’m trying to just get used to the normalcy and being able to go out and kind of move around and move about freely, run my errands freely, schedule appointments freely. That’s been nice,” Kailyn added. “And I’ll just stay busy with motherhood and the podcast.”