For 12 years, fans of MTV’s Teen Mom 2 have followed along with Kailyn Lowry’s journey from teenage pregnancy to successful mother of four. Her storyline through the years has had no shortage of boyfriend (and husband) drama. From the numerous heartbreaks, a heart-wrenching miscarriage, multiple cheating accusations and one brutal divorce came four sons from three fathers.

Now, a successful businesswoman with two podcasts, a haircare line, a New York Times best seller and multiple brand partnerships, she seems to be shying away from the cameras. She has even made it a point to keep the drama with her sons’ fathers quiet when MTV cameras are present.

Last season, she took fans along as she designed and built her dream home, found a hobby for her oldest son, shuttled her sons to various sporting practices and worked on multiple outside projects, all with far less drama than we are used to.

The single mom was also noticeably absent from the cast trip to San Diego for Teen Mom: Family Reunion and will supposedly be absent from “five to six episodes” throughout this season of TM2. During the season 11 premiere, she took to Twitter to announce that she would not be in the episode.

“This was by choice – was just letting y’all know,” she tweeted.

Kail’s decision to take an extended hiatus from filming came after it was revealed that her younger sons’ father, Chris Lopez, had officially signed on to the MTV reality show, after years of avoiding the cameras.

“I don’t give one single f–k what Chris does,” she said when asked how she felt about the situation.

Though she seems to be stepping away from the show that made her famous as a teenager, the 30-year-old hasn’t shut the door to the possibility of reality TV in her future.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, one fan asked Kailyn, “If the opportunity for your own show came up, would you take it?” “I think that’s the only way I would do reality TV moving forward,” she responded.

Now away from the cameras and with the multiple failed relationships behind her, Kailyn seems to be taking her chance at love one more time. When asked in March 2022 if she was “seeing anyone,” the reality star answered “Yesssssss.”

Though fans might not be able to see how this new relationship plays out on screen, we can always look back on the last 12 years.

Scroll down to take a walk down memory lane with each of Kailyn’s sons’ fathers.