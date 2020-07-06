Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Baby No. 4 is almost here, and Kailyn Lowry is getting tired of waiting. On her Instagram Story, the Teen Mom 2 star shared her latest pregnancy update, revealing she’s 37 weeks and one day along. That means there are only three weeks left until her little boy is set to arrive.

“Ready,” Kail, 28, captioned a screenshot of her pregnancy tracking app. The image showed baby No. 4 is now about the size of a canary melon and should be about 19 inches long and 6.5 pounds. It sounds like he’s just about ready to make his debut, too. Hopefully, he’s already turned so he’s no longer in the breech position.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Now, the mom just has to find the perfect name for her fourth son. In May, she revealed she still hadn’t thought of the right moniker, but she shared some of her thoughts on social media. She shot down suggestions about the name “Elliot” and declined picking anything specifically because it starts with an I or an L to match sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux. She also joked about naming baby No. 4 “Beckham Allen” as a tribute to best friends Becky Hayter and Mark Allen, Jr.

Though she does have a couple ideas in mind, she told fans in March she wasn’t “ready to commit” to any of them just yet. There’s also a chance she may end up coming up with something unique after telling fans she doesn’t want her son to have the same name as “12 other kids” she knows. The only thing we can say for sure is that Chris Lopez, the father of Kail’s third and fourth children, won’t be getting a say.

In February, the Teen Mom star clapped back at claims she and Chris, 26, should be “working together” to find the right fit. She also changed her son Lux’s last name from Lopez to Lowry in 2018. Chances are baby No. 4 will be a Lowry, too. The parents continue to be on tense terms throughout Kail’s pregnancy — and she’s been throwing plenty of shade on social media.

“The stroller I want is $900. WTFFF,” she tweeted in May. When a fan suggested she get her baby’s father to pay for it, she was on board with that plan. “I should since he claimed Lux on [his] taxes and for [the coronavirus] stimulus [check],” she said. She even tagged him in the post so that he might see it.

For the most part, however, the exes have no contact. “I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own,” the MTV mama told Us Weekly in February. “And [my sons and I] are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”