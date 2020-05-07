It won’t be much longer! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed her unborn son is breech in a pregnancy update, admitting how grateful she is to finally be entering her third trimester. The MTV alum cradled her growing baby bump in a new photo shared via Instagram on May 7, revealing the latest details on her road to becoming a mama of four.

“He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things,” the 28-year-old began, addressing how his position could lead to some issues when it comes time for delivery.

“A breech pregnancy occurs when the baby is positioned head-up in the woman’s uterus, so the feet are pointed toward the birth canal,” according to Healthline.com.

“Hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room!” Kailyn wrote. The 16 and Pregnant alum’s son has been moving “a lot more these days,” she reveals, adding he “likes to keep [her] up at night” while trying to sleep.

“Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints,” she shared. “Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy.”

Kailyn has been keeping busy planning and decorating his nursery, telling followers she’ll soon be unveiling the “finished product” on social media. The reality star’s due date is July, so she’s counting down the days until baby No. 4 arrives!

This will be her second child with former flame, Chris Lopez. The podcast host first shared news she is expecting in February.

In April, one of the Pothead Haircare founder’s nude maternity photos leaked online and she took to social media to air her grievances about the invasion of privacy.

“To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement,” she wrote. “I had no plans to release this photograph.”

On the bright side, Kailyn has continued to keep fans in the loop throughout her pregnancy. As of late, the reality star has been homeschooling her kids amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our schedule is a lot different than I thought it’d be,” she wrote on May 5. “Some days we get up on time and start school right away, sometimes we play outside first, then have school a little later. The truth is, maintaining a regular schedule has just been hard in this season and we really miss our teachers!”

We can’t wait to see her new addition!