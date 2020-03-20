Nothing is set in stone … yet! Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry has been mulling over her options when it comes to naming baby No. 4, and she still “isn’t ready to commit” to a moniker. In a new Instagram Q&A on Thursday, March 19, the MTV alum revealed there are a few names she “really” likes for her bundle of joy, but that’s not going to rush her to make a decision.

Kailyn, 28, is expecting another son with her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, in summer 2020. The TV personality has been keeping fans in the loop amidst her pregnancy, and unfortunately some nay-sayers have come out of the woodwork to shade her.

When one follower actually complimented her for being a “damn good mom” in the Q&A, she showed love in return. “I really appreciate that. I do what I can for my babies,” the Pothead Haircare founder replied.

Just last week, Kailyn shut down haters after sharing a photo of her 20-week ultrasound, first slamming speculation she is “paid” to have babies. “This s–t irritates me,” a second fan chimed in under the very same post. “You told your husband you didn’t want no more kids, and now look at you popping them out left and right.” The reality star fired back again, writing, “Because my husband at the time blamed me for a miscarriage among other issues we had. Imagine someone changing their mind.”

In a previous Q&A, the podcast host also revealed her thoughts about having another bouncing baby boy. Kailyn currently shares 2-year-old son Lux with Chris, Isaac, 10, with former flame Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“I’m not annoyed, lol!” she wrote in response, before hinting at her hopes to have a daughter in the future. “But I did talk to my doctor about gender selection [at] my last [appointment].”

Earlier this month, Kailyn spoke out about the documentary Chris will soon be releasing, which will tell his side of the story as he prepares for his upcoming boxing fight. “My hope for Chris is that he makes peace with his choices and finds motivation to be successful in life,” the soon-to-be mother of four exclusively told In Touch.