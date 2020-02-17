He’ll always be a Lopez at heart! Chris Lopez‘s son with baby mama Kailyn Lowry may no longer share his last name, but that doesn’t mean the soon-to-be father of two is going to stop calling him Lux Lopez. Over the February 14th weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex took to Instagram to seemingly throw some shade her way. After coaching their toddler to say the legal name he was given at birth, the dad posted the clip on his Instagram Story for all to see.

“It’s not about what it says on a piece of paper,” he captioned the video. “It’s about these moments right here. It’s in his blood. LopezBoys4L.” In the Story, Lux, 2, could be heard saying “Lux Lopez” in the background. “You heard him, lol,” Chris continued. “Yeaaahh.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The name change is nothing new. Not long after Kail, 27, welcomed her third son in August 2017, she started proceedings to legally change his last name. In November 2017, she filed paperwork that would transform “Lux Russell Lopez” to “Lux Russell Lowry.” Though Chris contested the name change, the petition was eventually granted in April 2018. Nearly two years later, however, he seems set on reminding his baby mama that their son is one of the Lopez boys for life.

The issue may also have come up now that the parents are expecting their second child together and Kail is brainstorming new names. The MTV mama revealed on February 4 that she’s pregnant with baby No. 4, and Us Weekly quickly confirmed that Chris is the father. However, the one-time couple may still not be on the same page about raising their future son. Though the soon-to-be mom of four seemingly defended her ex days ahead of her baby announcement, she’s since changed her tune.

On the 14th, the Teen Mom star took aim at one of her baby daddies for not stepping up to the plate to take care of their child. “Imagine not doing s–t for your child [and] getting their name tattooed on your face in 2020,” she wrote in one tweet. “Listen,” she continued in a second. “If one of my baby dads had my child [and] I couldn’t see him for whatever reason, I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever.” A third tweet added, “And y’all hatters or whatever you call yourselves are right. This was my fault [because] I had a child [with] this man. So congrats.”