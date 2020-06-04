Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Bump Photos: See the Expectant Star’s Maternity Pics Before Her Son Arrives

A splash of blue! It won’t be long until Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is surrounded by boys, considering her fourth child is expected to arrive in summer 2020. Amid her pregnancy journey, the star has shared only a few photos showing off her baby bump, so fans were thrilled to see her latest update on Wednesday, June 3.

“Almost 33 weeks,” the expectant mama wrote next to the selfie, where she can be seen cradling her growing tummy with one hand. Kailyn is expecting another boy with her former flame Chris Lopez, who fathered her second youngest son, Lux. She also has son Isaac shared with Jo Rivera and Lincoln shared with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The Pothead Haircare founder is adjusting to being pregnant in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she appears to be taking it in stride. The MTV alum was glowing while stepping out to take her dogs for a quick walk on May 27.

She recently confirmed her son “still doesn’t have a name,” but she’s not sweating it because the time will eventually come where she gives him a moniker. “He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room!” Kailyn shared about her bundle of joy. “He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night.”

Unfortunately, there have been some hardships along the way. In February, the podcast host revealed the negative comments she’s received have been “on another f–king level” during this pregnancy.

Just a few months later, Kailyn spoke out after discovering her nude maternity photo leaked online, much to her dismay. “My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” she wrote via Twitter on April 23. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph.”

Amidst all of this drama, the soon-to-be mother of four has been at odds with her ex Chris. Fingers crossed they will work out their differences before baby No. 4’s arrival!

