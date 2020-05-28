Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

Come through, Chris Lopez! After lamenting how expensive baby stuff can be, Kailyn Lowry took a moment to throw a little shade at her ex, with whom she’s currently expecting a second child. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 27, to suggest that the father of her fourth son step up to the plate financially.

“The stroller I want is $900. WTFFF,” Kailyn, 28, wrote on the social media site. When a fan suggested she have her baby’s father purchase it, she decided to call him out. “I should since he claimed Lux on [his] taxes and for [the coronavirus] stimulus [check],” she continued. And in case that wasn’t blatant enough, she also tagged his handle so he’d have a better shot of seeing the post.

In the past, the 16 and Pregnant alum called out Chris, 26, for not being there for their older son. In February, she seemingly put him on blast as she tweeted, “Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child [and] I couldn’t see him for whatever reason, [I would] still [be] sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever.” A few days later, she had even more to say. “Can’t remember the last time he’s done anything for Lux!” the MTV mom told a fan. “Ask him to send diapers, wipes [and] clothes.”

It seems like the “Coffee Convos” podcast host isn’t holding her breath as she waits for her ex to help out, however. She continued discussing stroller options with her fans as she weighed the pros and cons of different brands. Luckily, she’s still got a little time to decide. She just entered her third trimester, and her little boy isn’t due until the last week of July.

In early May, she shared an update about how her pregnancy is going. “Baby boy [and] I are coming up on 29 weeks [and] so thankful to be in our third trimester! 🙌🏼 He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things,” the Hustle and Heart author wrote. While her little one is “currently breech,” she’s optimistic he’ll turn soon and admits it’s been a “really easy pregnancy,” at least physically. We’re glad to see Kail is hanging on — and that’s she got the money to treat herself to whatever fancy stroller her heart desires!