She’s not spilling the beans! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry set the record straight after fans thought she revealed a hint about baby No. 4’s name. The 28-year-old assured her followers she is keeping the moniker under wraps.

“I just don’t think I’ve recovered from Elliot leaving Law & Order SVU yet,” the reality star tweeted on Monday, April 20. After admitting her love for the TV show character, one fan replied, “Is that code for what you’re naming the new baby?” In response, she wrote, “Isaac’s middle name is Elliot. So, no. LOL.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kail seemed to be in good spirits while chatting with the fan, which is good news after a very scary incident. She revealed she fell down the stairs outside of her home on April 13. Thankfully, her baby is A-OK, although she did suffer from a sprained ankle as a result of her tumble.

“I got up at like 6:30 [a.m.] to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text on my phone, and I missed the last three stairs [while walking down them],” she wrote on her Instagram Story, explaining how her accident transpired. “I fell, and I was really scared … I called for Isaac and [pal Natalie’s son] Kaden to come get me, because I thought that I broke my ankle.”

While the 16 and Pregnant alum is on crutches and taking it easy at home, she is grateful her baby is doing just fine and she can spend her downtime with her sons — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2 — before the baby arrives.

Kailyn was thrilled to announce she was expecting again in February. This is her second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez. The two welcomed their son Lux in 2017, but their relationship has been very off and on since then.

The podcast host claimed her ex “admitted to intentionally getting [her] pregnant ” in an interview with Us Weekly in February. The MTV personality said she is no longer “in contact” with Chris and she has a protection order against him. “Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she told the outlet. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”