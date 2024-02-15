Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is seemingly looking for a fresh start by moving in with his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, following his ongoing legal drama. Amanda, 33, revealed the news by sharing two photos that documented the moving process via social media on Wednesday, February 14.

One snapshot – which was reshared by Instagram fan account TeenMomChatter – showed Ryan, 35, getting ready to set up a large TV in the house. Amanda also shared a photo of herself wearing cow slippers, which we rested on the hardwood floor in between a coffee table and couch. “Our new home,” she captioned the photo, alongside a smiling emoji.

The couple reportedly first met when Ryan was completing his 28-day court-ordered rehab stint over the summer. The MTV personality was then transferred to a halfway house on the same property in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after he completed his stay in rehab.

Ryan first hinted at their romance when he posted a since-deleted photo of himself and Amanda on his motorcycle in August 2023 via Instagram. “They met and started seeing each other at rehab,” a source told The U.S. Sun at the time. “He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed].”

The pair kept their romance out of the spotlight, though Amanda hinted that they were still together when she shared a photo of a motorcycle keychain with both of their names written on it via Instagram in November 2023.

Ryan and Amanda moved in together more than one month after he was released from jail early and his probation was revoked. The father of three was previously taken into custody during a hearing on December 5, 2023, and was held without bond after Judge Gary Starnes claimed his “patience [with Ryan] is gone.”

“You had chance after chance after chance,” Starnes said after Ryan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and simple possession in November 2023, which stemmed from an incident that took place the previous month.

District Attorney Coty Wamp also admitted he was skeptical of Ryan’s progress and wondered if he “could pass a drug screening.”

Ryan was ordered to remain in jail until his January 17 court hearing, though the judge had a change of heart and ordered the TV personality be released “as soon as possible” on December 23, 2023.

MTV

Additionally, Ryan’s probation was revoked and his suspended sentence and HCP Level 2 were reinstated during a court hearing held on January 2, per The U.S. Sun. He was ordered to continue getting his vivitrol injections, as well as to submit to hair follicle tests and attend counseling sessions.

His decision to move in with Amanda comes one year after Mackenzie Standifer filed for divorce from him in February 2023. The pair called it quits after Ryan publicly accused Mackenzie, 26, of adultery and violated a protective order she filed against him. Ryan and Mackenzie share daughter Stella and son Jagger with Mackenzie, while he is also the father to son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout.