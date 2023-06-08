Supportive ex. Maci McKinney (née Bookout) showed up at ex Ryan Edwards’ Wednesday, June 7, court hearing in Hamilton County, after the Teen Mom alum was sentenced to one year in jail on harassment, DUI and drug possession charges

Speaking to The Ashley after the hearing, Maci, 31, said of her ex and the father of her son, Bentley, “As Bentley’s mom it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan, but Bentley as well.”

In addition to Maci, Ryan, 35, was supported in court by his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, who have seemingly tried to repair their relationship with the mother of their grandchild. Missing from the courtroom was his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), who has been at the center of his ongoing legal issues. The MTV alum is now expected back in court on July 12, about four weeks later than originally scheduled.

Just one day prior to Ryan’s hearing, In Touch exclusively confirmed that a judge had set his bond, with a Hamilton County courthouse clerk revealing in a statement, “As far as when or how he was given a bond amount, would have to be answered by the judge. I see in the system that he has a bond set of $3,000 on the DUI and $2,000 bond for the possession of controlled substance.”

Ryan’s June 7 hearing was the latest in a string of legal issues, which have escalated since February. Early in the month, he was arrested for violating a protective order that Mackenzie filed one day after he publicly accused his wife of cheating.

The MTV personality was released on bond, but was arrested yet again on March 1, two days after Mackenzie, 26, filed for divorce. Two weeks later on March 14, Ryan was back in court and pleaded guilty to charges of harassment. The judge in the case agreed to drop the bulk of the charges stemming from two arrests – including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order – if Ryan agreed to complete six months in rehab. He was also ordered to wear a GPS tracker, have no contact with Mackenzie and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment.

On April 7, In Touch confirmed that Ryan was arrested once again and rushed to the hospital after being found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch at the time. He was later charged with simple possession and a DUI, and his 11-month and 29-day sentence was reinstated.

As for Maci, she has remained relatively quiet regarding her ex’s ongoing legal issues, but broke her silence on April 10.

Hamilton County Sheriff

“I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes. People will pretend, but my boy, nobody knows,” the quote she included alongside a selfie of her and Bently read. “And even I can’t teach you how to fly, but I can show you how to live like your life is on the line.”

Meanwhile, her relationship with Ryan’s parents – which was at the center of the Edwards’ firing from Teen Mom OG – has appeared to settle down. Not only has Jen left kind comments on Maci’s Instagram posts regarding her children, but Maci told In Touch exclusively in September 2022 that things are “definitely cordial” between them.

“I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest,” Maci explained. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”