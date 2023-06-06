A bond has been set by a judge in Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edward’s case after the former reality TV star was sentenced to one year in jail on harassment, DUI and drug possession charges, In Touch exclusively confirms.

“As far as when or how he was given a bond amount, would have to be answered by the judge,” a clerk from the Hamilton County courthouse exclusively tells In Touch in a statement on Tuesday, June 6. “I see in the system that he has a bond set of $3,000 on the DUI and $2,000 bond for the possession of controlled substance.”

The clerk also confirmed that the MTV alum is expected back in court on June 12.

The 16 & Pregnant alum’s legal issues escalated on February 10 after he was arrested for violating a protective order against his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). A day prior, the Tennessee native publicly accused his wife of cheating, prompting her to file an order of protection against him.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

“I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he’s known for a minute,” Mack told Hamilton County Sheriff Officers in body cam video recorded after police responded to the call on February 10. “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”

Ryan was subsequently released on bond but arrested again on March 1, two days after Mack, 26, filed for divorce. ​​During his March 14 court appearance, the dad of three pleaded guilty to harassment charges. Judge Starnes agreed to drop most of the charges stemming from the two arrests — including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order — in exchange for Ryan completing six months in rehab.

In addition, Ryan was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with the victim and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment.

After failing to complete the court-appointed rehab program, In Touch confirmed Ryan was arrested again on April 7 and rushed to the hospital after he was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch. He was then charged with DUI and simple possession. His 11-month and 29-day sentence was also reinstated.

The MTV personality is currently serving his sentence at the Silverdale Detention Center and is due back in court later this month for charges stemming from his latest arrest.