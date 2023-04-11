Speaking out? Former Teen Mom OG star Maci McKinney (née Bookout) broke her silence amid her ex Ryan Edwards’ recent arrest and hospitalization.

“That’s all I know so far,” McKinney, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 10, alongside a selfie with her and Edwards’ son, Bentley, before including a quote in her caption. “‘I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes. People will pretend, but my boy, nobody knows. And even I can’t teach you how to fly, but I can show you how to live like your life is on the line.’”

McKinney and Edwards, 35, share Bentley, 14, together.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

The MTV alum posted the photo just hours after In Touch confirmed that Edwards was arrested and hospitalized after overdosing on drugs while driving his truck on April 7. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch, the Teen Mom alum was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his driver’s seat.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” the affidavit read. “A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

After being rushed to the hospital, Edwards reportedly refused to take a blood test and told authorities that he “snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance.” Upon his release from the hospital, the former 16 & Pregnant star was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession, per arrest records viewed by In Touch. Edwards is now in jail with no bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 20.

Edwards’ recent run-in with the law came weeks after his charges were dropped from his February 10 and March 1 arrests after appearing in court on March 14. Judge Gary Barnes dismissed several charges against the former reality TV personality, which included stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order filed by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), who pressed charges against him in February. As a result, Edwards agreed to wear a GPS monitor, attend rehab, have zero contact with Standifer, 26, avoid posting anything on social media related to her and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment, according to records viewed by In Touch.

The now-estranged spouses share son Jagger and daughter Stella.

For McKinney’s part, this wasn’t the first time that she seemingly weighed in about her ex. On March 2, the Tennessee native shared a cryptic message via Instagram, which read, “If you absolutely must talk about them, talk about them to God; make it a matter of prayer.”