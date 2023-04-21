Fans were first introduced to Ryan Edwards when he made his reality TV debut during the 16 and Pregnant series premiere in 2009. Since then, he has made headlines for his rocky relationships and legal troubles. Keep scrolling to find out Ryan’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards’ Net Worth?

Ryan has an estimated net worth of $500K, according to several outlets.

How Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Make Money?

The MTV personality has had several jobs over the years, including working as a professional lineman and as a diesel mechanic.

How Long Did ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Appear on MTV?

After he made his reality TV debut alongside his then-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, while they were expecting their son, Bentley, the pair continued their reality TV careers by appearing on Teen Mom in 2009.

The couple split in 2010, though they both continued to appear on the show as they coparented Bentley.

In March 2021, Ryan, his now-estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents Jen and Larry Edwards, were fired from the show. The family was dropped by the network after Jen and Larry got into a heated fight with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, over visitation for Bentley during the season 9 reunion.

How Many Children Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Have?

In addition to Bentley, Ryan shares son Jagger and daughter Stella with ​Mackenzie.

Are ‘Teen Mom’ Alums Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards Still Together?

Ryan and Mackenzie met in May 2016, and they became engaged eight months later in December 2018.

The pair tied the knot in May 2017, though faced several ups and downs before Mackenzie filed for divorce in February 2023.

The influencer filed the paperwork and a restraining order against her ex two weeks after Ryan was served with an order of protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff. In Touch confirmed at the time that he was required to immediately leave a residence located near Harrison Bay State Park. Following the incident, Ryan took to social media to publicly shame Mackenzie for “[sleeping] with anything that looks at [her].”

MTV

Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Have a Criminal History?

Ryan has been arrested several times over the years. The TV personality – who fans have watched struggle with addiction – was first arrested on heroin possession charges in March 2017. The charge has since been expunged.

He went on to have a series of drug-related arrests and served time behind bars.

In April 2023 ,Ryan was sentenced to nearly one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to harassment charges against Mackenzie, according to court records viewed by In Touch. With good behavior, the father of three can possibly be granted early release and placed in a halfway house or under house arrest.