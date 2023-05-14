Moving on. Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) opened up about being in a “new season” of life following estranged husband Ryan Edwards’ prison sentence.

“Sometimes you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that’s not gonna work for me in this new season,” Mackenzie, 26, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14. “Or ever again.”

The mother of three – who shares son Jagger and daughter Stella with the former reality star, as well as son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens – shared the moving quote nearly one month after her estranged husband was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison.

Ryan, 35, was arrested on February 10 after he violated the protective order by contacting Mackenzie’s father. In addition to the communication with his father-in-law, Ryan allegedly vandalized the home he shared with his former wife and was charged with harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While the charges were previously dropped on the condition that he complete six months in rehab, Judge Starnes reinstated his sentence on April 20 after Ryan checked himself out of the Austin, Texas, facility after just two weeks. With good behavior, Ryan could be granted early release and placed in a halfway house or under house arrest, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Following his sentencing, Mack told The Sun that she hoped “he’ll get more” prison time.

“It’s a start. He’s an addict,” she told the outlet ​following Judge Gary Starnes’ decision issued at the Hamilton County court. “There are four other charges pending.”

However, just hours later, the social media influencer took to Instagram to share a different viewpoint.

“Stop talking down on people who lost their way and start praying they find their way,” she shared in an April 20 Instagram Story.

Mackenzie – whose 2017 wedding to the Tennessee native was filmed as part of season 6 of the MTV series – filed for divorce from Ryan on February 27, after six years of marriage. She was granted both a restraining order and temporary custody order for their two children at the time of filing.