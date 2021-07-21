Acceptance. On the season finale of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry and her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez could not come to a custody agreement for their two children, Lux and Creed, so a judge had to step in and settle their arrangement.

“We have a visitation schedule for the boys, but it’s temporary. We have to meet with a judge later this week and the whole process is really stressful,” Kail, 29, explained in her voiceover on the Tuesday, July 20 episode.

While Chris, 27, dropped off their oldest son, they started to discuss their upcoming custody hearing for Lux, 3, and son Creed, 11 months.

“Are you not going to agree or negotiate what my lawyer sent you? You’re about to get increased time, so why wouldn’t you?” Kail asked her ex. “Y’all are trying to make me wait until June to give me overnights with my own [kids].”I

It seemed Chris was upset with the arrangement that Kail’s lawyers suggested, so she offered him a solution. “Negotiate it, then. Send something back. There’s no point in going to trial if we can work it out outside of court. Send something back,” she said. Sounded hesitant, Chris responded, “Can we?”

“Chris,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost said. “Don’t be like that. I don’t want to do this, this is the furthest I’ve ever been in court and have lawyers involved and all of this with any of my kids’ dads.”

Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram; Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram (inset)

Chris accused Kail of being a “d—khead,” and she responded, “Nobody wanted to be d—kheads. Why are you being rude?” Chris then explained, “I can’t get what I want because of school. It’s the only thing I can’t have. I want 50/50 with my kids but I can’t because of school and I’m trying to respect that. I’ll throw a proposal out there, but you’re probably not going to like it.”

The next day, Kail revealed Chris sent a proposal and she was not happy with the changes he wanted to make to her initial custody arrangement. She discussed her issues with her hairstylist. “He lives an hour away, Lux is in school, Creed doesn’t sleep on a regular basis so I can’t justify him going overnights over there when he comes home and he’s like, a mess with me,” the Pride Over Pity author said. “It creates work for me. But then I got his proposal this morning, like what type of custody he would want to settle outside of court. He wants all summer and I get weekends.”

Kail said their current custody arrangement is he gets Lux Thursday-Sunday every other week. “I don’t want him to not have a relationship with them at all, so we’ll see,” Kail said.

In her video confessional, the Pothead Hair Care owner would rather come to an agreement with Chris outside of court because a judge doesn’t know their children’s needs or their full situation. Unfortunately, it did not work out that way.

“The judge made a ruling and I just don’t want to talk about it,” Kail told her producer after the hearing. “It just is what it is.”

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host later clarified that she could not reveal the outcome of their custody arrangement. “This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,” she said. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”