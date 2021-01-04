Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed Romello Creed‘s last name is “now” Lowry-Lopez amid her ongoing feud with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“What is his full name?!” one fan asked in the comments of a sweet photo Kail posted via Instagram. In response, the 28-year-old revealed, “It’s Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez now.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Previously, the A Letter of Love author told E! News her fourth son’s full name was Romello Creed Lopez but clearly had a change of heart, possibly due to her drama with Chris.

The exes welcomed their first child, Lux, in August 2017 and second son, Creed, in July 2020. Even though the 16 and Pregnant alum allowed Chris to be in the delivery room for Creed, tension reached a boiling point between the pair again when Chris cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

In Touch confirmed the mother of four — who also shares Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — was arrested on September 26 for allegedly punching her ex Chris Lopez “with a closed fist” several times following news of the haircut.

The former couple got into the altercation on September 4 when she stopped by Chris’ residence in Delaware to pick Lux up. Chris claimed that when Lux was placed in the MTV star’s vehicle, she “noticed” that he had “given [Lux] a haircut” without her permission.

Kailyn then returned to his house and “started attacking him” by “punching him several times on the head and upper torso.” Chris alleged he never laid a hand on his ex-girlfriend during the apparently heated dispute and she left soon after, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on October 29.

The reality star has been ordered to have no contact with Chris and to appear at all scheduled court hearings regarding the incident. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

Chris has since been sharing cryptic messages via social media. Most recently, on Sunday, January 3, the father of two revealed he’s working on “forgiving.”

“Today I was reminded of where I’ve been hurt, and that reminder made me realize how much I’ve been caging myself and limiting my future,” he wrote. “What I’ve been through may be in my eyes unfair, but forgiveness is releasing people of the debt of the offense and moving in faith.”