Chris Lopez Adores His Boys! See Photos of Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Bonding With Their Sons Creed and Lux

His little champs! Chris Lopez might have nonstop drama with ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry, but there is no doubt he adores their two sons, Romello Creed and Lux.

The Teen Mom 2 star and her former flame welcomed their second child together, Creed, in July 2020 following her pregnancy announcement in February. Their bouncing baby boy weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 22.5 inches at birth.

Even though the proud parents were going through some relationship turmoil at the time, Kailyn ultimately decided to let Chris be present for the special moment after originally saying she wouldn’t allow him to be in the delivery room.

“Neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” the 16 and Pregnant alum exclusively told In Touch in August. “I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And, I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent,” she added.

The TV personality, who also shares son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, reflected on her rollercoaster romance with Chris during the interview. “I truly believe that [Chris is] the first person that I’ve ever really loved in a real way. And so, I think that’s played a huge part in, you know, me being so forgiving and me giving him chance after chance,” Kailyn explained.

In September, the doting dad gushed over their new addition and gave props to the MTV star. “Look at my boy [though]!! Say what y’all want. Damn, we made some handsome ass kids,” he captioned a photo of baby Creed being held up by a loved one.

Chris even revealed his side of the story about their tumultuous breakup in an Instagram Q&A in October and confirmed he wanted to be on good terms with the “Coffee Convos” podcast host. “All I can do is learn and grow from what has happened and hope to create a better future for me and my children,” he wrote. “Eventually, we will be able to coparent peacefully seeing as though she has done with the others.”

Scroll through the photos below of Chris and his boys!