Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez Get Into Fight During His ‘Teen Mom 2’ Debut as He Calls Out Producers

His big debut. The father of Kailyn Lowry‘s youngest sons, Chris Lopez, made his first appearance on the Tuesday, July 13 episode of Teen Mom 2 — and the exes got into a fight.

The argument erupted when Kailyn, 29, went to pick up her son, Creed, from the 27-year-old’s home. Creed, 7 months, began to get fussy in the backseat of Kailyn’s car and she asked her ex to go back inside and make their son a bottle.

“I love you, buddy, I’ll see you tomorrow,” Chris said once he returned. Kailyn quickly asked, “Tomorrow? When are you gonna see him tomorrow?”

Chris then answered, “When I drop my other son off.” Kailyn clapped back and said Creed would be asleep by then. The statement set Chris off and he yelled, “No the f—k he wont!” before he walked up the passenger side of Kailyn’s car.

Once he opened the door, he started ruffling through papers that looked like to be plans for Kailyn’s new home.

“This s—t bigger than a motherf—er. Is that where the house gonna be?” he asked.

“Go change your nasty ass clothes,” Kailyn said. “It’s your son! He was all up on me with s—t!” Chris screamed back. Kailyn then asked Chris to close her door so she could leave, but he said, “No, you can close your own f—ing door!”

MEGA; Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

The reality star yelled back at her ex even louder, “Close the door!”

It looked like Chris hit his last nerve and then got into the car and Kailyn said, “Get the f—k out of my car!” Chris didn’t take kindly to that and got more annoyed. When he noticed the cameras inside Kail’s car, he started cursing at the camera even though Chris has previously avoided being filmed.

“They can hear you. They can see you. You’re gonna be on the show,” Kailyn said. “I hope they show you… they can. They can show you.” Chris replied saying that producers aren’t allowed to show his face on TV.

Kailyn and Chris started dating in 2016, and they welcomed their first child together, Lux, in August 2017. They broke up short after their son’s birth and dated on and off. They broke up for good just as Kailyn learned she was pregnant with their second child in 2019. Despite their split, Kailyn still allowed Chris to be present at Creed’s birth in July 2020.

In April, Chris took to Instagram to reveal that coparenting with Kailyn is a “work in progress five months after Kailyn vowed to stop arguing with the fathers of her children.

“I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody,” she said about the turmoil not being worth it on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “You know what? [In] 2021, I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you, I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”