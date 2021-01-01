Hindsight is 20/20. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez revealed his New Year‘s resolutions are to “protect [his] peace” and avoid “all toxicity” following no shortage of relationship drama in recent months.

The father of two took to Instagram Stories for a Q&A on Thursday, December 31, and shared some of the biggest lessons he learned in 2020, one of which included not taking “life for granted” because it isn’t promised.

Another social media user claimed that no one can really be trusted and Chris seemingly understood their concerns, but said there is more to it. “I think a better way to look at it is learning who to trust and with what,” he wrote.

Chris said one of the biggest takeaways he has from this year is that it’s important to put himself first sometimes “instead of always trying to make others happy.”

The fitness enthusiast, who shares 6-month-old Romello Creed and 3-year-old Lux with Kailyn, 28, previously revealed why he hasn’t been too vocal about their turmoil.

“Are we ever going to hear your side?” one fan asked Chris via Instagram in early December, to which he responded, “I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right … now, I don’t care what story you choose to believe.” He later shared another cryptic quote, reading, “My story is filled with broken pieces, bad decisions and some ugly truths. But it’s also filled with [a] major comeback, peace in my soul and grace that saved my life.”

The exes welcomed their first child, Lux, in August 2017 and second son, Creed, in July 2020. Even though the 16 and Pregnant alum had a change of heart and allowed Chris to be in the delivery room for Creed, tension reached a boiling point between the pair again when Chris cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

After the ordeal, Kailyn was arrested on September 26 for offensive touching and was ultimately released without bail. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

In the following weeks, Kailyn revealed her own plans to get along with her kids’ fathers so they can amicably coparent going forward. In addition to sons Lux and Creed, she shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 10-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

It looks like they’re ready to leave the drama behind in 2020!