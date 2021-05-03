Exclusive Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones on Joining Cast After Chelsea Houska’s Exit: ‘I Would Never Want to Replace Her’

New mom, new perspective! Teen Mom 2 newcomer Ashley Jones joined the cast after OG member Chelsea Houska announced her exit from the show last November. In In Touch‘s exclusive video interview, the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum reveals she “absolutely” is feeling a little pressure stepping into Chelsea’s former role.

“First of all, I like to say that I’m not a replacement. I am just an addition,” Ashley, 24, exclusively tells In Touch. “Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years and I would never want to replace her. You know what I’m saying? She’s irreplaceable, there’s no one that can replace that. And I’m just honored to be a part of something. Now I feel like, Chelsea’s not gone or forgotten. She’s just moved on to bigger and better things. And I feel like that’s the point.”

Courtesy of Ashley Jones/Instagram

The California native was first introduced to MTV fans on season 1 of the Teen Mom spinoff, Young and Pregnant. She documented her journey to young motherhood with daughter Holly, who is now 3 years old, and off-again, on-again fiancée Bariki “Bar” Smith. After 2 seasons on the show, Ashley is now gearing up to appear on Teen Mom 2 during the season 11 premiere on Tuesday, May 4. She admits she’s feeling “nervous” ahead of her big debut.

“I have been watching the show since, before I was even thought of, to be on the show. So these girls, you know, I’ve been watching their struggles and it’s just so crazy to now be a part of it,” Ashley gushes.

The mom-of-one previously told fans that part of the reason why she decided to leave Young and Pregnant to join Teen Mom 2 was because she “no longer felt a connection” with her Young and Pregnant costars Brianna Jaramillo, Kayla Sessler, Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott. Ashley explains why she feels more comfortable now with the cast from both shows after making her transition.

“Me and my Young and Pregnant costars, we are on, definitely, a better ground now, and I’m appreciative of that,” she reveals. “But also I do feel like moving into Teen Mom 2, I’ve gained another Teen Mom family. Those girls are different, different personalities, different stories and so it’s just nice to be able to have that support from different corners.”

Teen Mom 2 season 11 premieres on MTV Tuesday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET.