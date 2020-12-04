Ready for her close-up! Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Ashley Jones will be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 following Chelsea Houska’s exit from the franchise.

The MTV alum, 23, is set to appear on the next season with costars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline, production sources tell People on Friday, December 4. It’s likely that Ashley’s fiancé, Bariki “Bar” Smith, will also be making an appearance on the show with their 3-year-old daughter, Holly.

Last month, Bariki announced that he popped the question to his longtime love for the second time. “I’m marrying her y’all,” the reality star gushed alongside a video showing off her twinkling engagement ring while on a boating trip.

The pair previously called off their engagement in season 1 of Young and Pregnant, but they are now going stronger than ever following their May 2019 split. “We had to realize that we are adults and can move on our own time,” the nursing student revealed about how they were able to rekindle their romance in an Instagram Q&A.

As for Chelsea, the pregnant TV personality, 29, revealed she was departing from the franchise after 10 seasons in late October. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole [DeBoer] and I have decided that this season will be our last,” the South Dakota native shared with fans via Instagram.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” Chelsea continued her announcement. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

The Aubree Says cofounder revealed she and her husband are looking forward to a fresh start and will still be sharing life updates on social media, adding, “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way.”

Chelsea, who previously appeared on 16 and Pregnant, is expecting her fourth child in early 2021. She and Cole currently share son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2, and they have another little girl on the way. The mama-to-be is also the proud parents of daughter Aubree, 10, shared with ex Adam Lind.

It’s the start of a new chapter for Ashley and Chelsea!