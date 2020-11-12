Wedding bells are ringing! Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Bariki “Bar” Smith confirmed his engagement to Ashley Jones with a new video showing off her sparkling diamond ring on that finger.

“I’m marrying her y’all,” the reality star, who shares 3-year-old daughter Holly with Ashley, captioned the clip he posted to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11.

Fans congratulated the MTV couple after hearing about their plans to tie the knot, especially because Bar, 23, and Ashley, 23, made an effort to get to this point. The duo previously got engaged during season 1 of the show, but parted ways in May 2019.

After working out their issues, Ashley revealed how they were able to leave the past behind and welcome a brighter future together. “We had to realize that we are adults and can move on our own time,” the TV personality shared about their reconciliation in a recent Instagram Q&A. At the time, she referred to him as her “husband,” sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

“We can make our own choices and we don’t always have to consider anyone else. We learned not to take on other people’s issues and make them our own,” she added about the changes they made. “We learned that we can talk instead [of] yell. We just realized we loved each other and after being with other people, we realized that other people suck and we had something special and worth saving.”

Courtesy Bariki Bar Smith/Instagram (2)

When a fan asked if they were planning on exchanging their vows soon, Ashley kept coy and said she wasn’t going to let any haters “ruin [her] happiness.”

The California resident previously revealed how dedicated they are to coparenting their daughter no matter what their relationship status is. “Bar will always be the father of my child and I think we’re working our best to just be the best parents we can be,” she told In Touch in 2019.

In October 2020, Ashley made sure to go the extra mile while celebrating his major accomplishment. “I did it! Thank you, baby, @ashleysiren for organizing a celebration for me! Thank you to everybody who came and the gifts. I love y’all #BadBreedEnt #BDB #IGotMyDiploma #YouCanToo,” Bar wrote.

Congrats to the happy couple!