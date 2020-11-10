She will be missed! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska released a lengthy statement explaining why she is ready to walk away from the franchise after her nearly 11-year run.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole [DeBoer] and I have decided that this season will be our last,” the TV personality wrote via Instagram amid her pregnancy with baby No. 4, her third shared with husband Cole, 32.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea made her debut on the network in 2009, documenting the birth of her daughter Aubree, 10, shared with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind on 16 and Pregnant. She later joined the rankings of Teen Mom 2 in 2011 and has proven to be a fan-favorite.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” the 29-year-old continued her message on Tuesday, November 10. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

The South Dakota native said she and her loved ones will now be focused on “developing [their] brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Chelsea told fans to tune into their “last moments” on the show and “continue to follow along” with their journey on social media. “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!” she concluded.

Courtesy of Cole DeBoer/Instagram

It’s been a very exciting and transitional year for the DeBoers. Not only are they in the process of building their dream farmhouse, but they are also looking forward to expanding their brood with one more baby girl in the near future.

Chelsea announced she is pregnant with baby No. 4 on August 5. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote, revealing their bundle of joy’s due date. The couple already shares son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2.

The proud parents began their romance in 2014 and became husband and wife in 2016.

Without a filming schedule, it looks like they will have even more time to enjoy together as a family of six!