Fun in the Sun! See the Stars of ‘Sister Wives’ in Swimsuits: Rare Bikini, Bathing Suit Photos

Looking good! Fans have been following the stars of Sister Wives ever since the show premiered on TLC in 2010, and while it’s rare, the reality personalities have been known to show off their swimsuits and beachwear over the years.

Janelle Brown – who has chronicled her impressive weight loss and health journey on social media – revealed in a March 2023 Instagram Story that she’s prepping for bathing suit season after months of harsh winter weather. “Yesterday is the first day I think in like five months that I was able to walk outside with a long-sleeved shirt on,” the Plexus ambassador said. “I was like, ‘Woo hoo!’ It feels good.”

The mom of six continued, “We’re starting to think about summer and swimsuits and getting outside and it involves shorts and all that. It involves renewal energy and prepping for those hot summer months.”

Janelle revealing she’s gearing up for summer comes nearly four months after In Touch exclusively broke the news that she ended her relationship with ex Kody Brown after 30 years of spiritual marriage. Fans watched as tension between the couple reached an all-time high during seasons 16 and 17 of Sister Wives.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time of their split, noting that the TLC personality “outgrew him.”

News of their breakup came a little more than a year after Christine Brown announced she had left the Wyoming native in a statement posted to Instagram in November 2021. In January 2023, Meri Brown became the third wife to split from Kody, confirming the news in a statement posted to Instagram. Kody’s only remaining wife is Robyn Brown, to whom he is legally married.

Despite the family shakeups in the Brown brood, the ladies of Sister Wives and their kids have seemingly been thriving in the newest chapter of their lives. In September 2022, Christine and Janelle vacationed in Hawaii with a few of their children, relaxing on the beach, hanging out on boats and enjoying everything the gorgeous islands have to offer.

“Home with our babies after an amazing Hawaiian vacation!” Janelle’s eldest daughter, Maddie Brush (née Brown) captioned an Instagram Reel after their trip. “Feeling so much gratitude to have been able to go and spend some time with my love, a few family and some great friends!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the stars of Sister Wives in swimsuits.