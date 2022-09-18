Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown.

“I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”

Janelle shares kids Maddie, Logan, Gabe, Hunter, Savanah and Garrison with the family patriarch, 53, whereas Christine, 50, shares Aspyn in addition to Mykelti, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, Paedon and Truely with Kody.

The two Plexus ambassadors appeared to be on a business trip with their respective children, but that doesn’t mean the group didn’t have time to bask in the Hawaiian sun! Janelle shared a few snaps via her Instagram Stories, featuring a beautiful landscape shot of the ocean and another one at sunset.

“Breakfast on the lawn by the ocean anyone?!” the LuLaRoe retailer wrote in one Instagram Story. “A gorgeous sunset off the coast!” she captioned the other.

Janelle and Christine’s trip comes amid the ongoing season 17 drama between Kody and the other wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. The season focuses on the dramatic shift in the family dynamic following Christine’s exit from the plural family in November 2021.

A teaser trailer for episode 1, which premiered on September 11, featured the Cooking With Christine star revealing she had “decided to leave Kody.”

“I agreed to be a sister wife, but I agreed to be an equal wife,” she said during a confessional.

In another portion of the clip, Janelle, who remained close with Christine following her departure, admitted she wasn’t sure if they “were a family anymore.”

Although Kody didn’t take the split news well, a teaser clip for episode 2, which airs on Sunday, September 18, unveiled a more empathetic side to the businessman.

“I’m gonna apologize for being angry … I’m sorry I was so angry,” he told Christine during a one-on-one conversation. “I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness [and] your freedom.”

In the same teaser released by TLC’s official Instagram account, Christine opened up about how “hard” plural marriage can be.

“I just thought it was OK to be sad, and I think I was a lot sadder than I thought,” she admitted. But I tried. I tried, and I tried to be happy as much as possible. And certainly, I still found joy in things … Plural marriage is tough. It’s really tough.”

Now that Christine is navigating her way through the single life, she seems to be enjoying it alongside her bestie, Janelle.

Scroll down to see photos from their tropical trip!