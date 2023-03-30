Ready for summer! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown told fans that she’s preparing for swimsuit season following her impressive weight loss.

“Yesterday is the first day I think in like five months that I was able to walk outside with a long-sleeved shirt on,” Janelle, 53, said about the warm weather in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 29. “I was like, ‘Woo hoo!’ It feels good.”

The TLC personality continued, “We’re starting to think about summer and swimsuits and getting outside and it involves shorts and all that.”

“It involves renewal energy and prepping for those hot summer months,” Jenelle concluded in the clip.

The mother of six teased her plans to rock a ​bathing suit in the upcoming months amid her weight loss journey, which she has been documenting on social media in recent years.

In August 2021, the TV personality showed off her weight loss by posting side-by-side photos that showed off her slimmer face.

“Change comes first with the decision to try,” Kody Brown’s ex wrote at the time. “Trying comes with the decision to continue. Continuing comes with the decision to be committed. I wanted and needed something but I didn’t know what.”

More recently, Janelle reflected on her weight loss in an Instagram video shared on March 9. “It wasn’t overnight and I’m okay with that,” she captioned the clip. “Slow and steady wins the race.”

The mother of six added that the “best advice” she can give is to “just start.” Janelle wrote, “Create your ‘day one’ because ‘one day’ will always come and go. Give it your all, be consistent and I can guarantee you’ll be pleased! I know I am!”

The Utah native’s weight loss isn’t the only major recent change in her life. In Touch exclusively revealed she split from Kody, 54, after 29 years of spiritual marriage in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source told In Touch at the time, adding that she “outgrew” the Brown patriarch.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

She later opened up about their split during part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One special in January 2023.

“It’s duty, it’s commitment. It’s a faith that tells you, ‘You work it out and stick it out,’” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say, ‘Really?’”

Janelle added that she was “happier” after leaving Kody and admitted to losing respect for her former husband.

“I think if he had truly been watching out for me and my children, he would have figured out a way to make it work for the whole family,” she told the host. “Instead of having his rules and hanging out with the wife, [he stayed] where he was respected and obeyed.”