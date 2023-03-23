Mykelti’s man! Sister Wives fans have gotten to know Mykelti Brown’s husband, Tony Padron, during his appearances on the reality show. However, his story lines rarely share insight into who he is. Keep scrolling to learn about Tony, his relationship with Mykelti and more.

Who Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown’s Husband, Tony Padron?

Tony – whose full name is Antonio Pardon – grew up in St. George, Utah. He graduated from Snow Canyon High School in 2011 and went on to attend Dixie State University.

The TLC star previously worked at a bank, though he hinted to his Instagram followers that he made a career change by starting a “new chapter in life” in July 2020.

Tony revealed he works from home and seemingly supports his family as a gamer. He regularly shares gaming content on social media with his followers.

How Long Have ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron Been Together?

Mykelti and Tony went on their first date in October 2015. Their whirlwind romance continued and he proposed to Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s daughter in the summer of 2016.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on June 17, 2016, and tied the knot on December 17, 2016, during a ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George.

Do ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron Have Kids?

The couple announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in October 2020.

“Tony and I are PREGNANT,” Mykelti wrote via Instagram at the time. “We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago. So happy that it’s finally happened. We are expecting the baby in March 2021. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my husband.”

They welcomed their daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, on April 5, 2021.

“She’s gorgeous and amazing,” the proud mom revealed via Instagram on April 8. “Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is.”

The family continued to grow when Mykelti announced they were expecting twins. “WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” she shared via Instagram in June 2022. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

Courtesy of Tony Padron/Instagram

“Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” she noted.

The pair officially became parents of three when they welcomed twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord on November 17, 2022.

“Introducing Archer Banks Padron & Ace McCord Padron #twinmom #twinboys #exhausted,” the LuLaRoe salesperson captioned adorable photos of her, Archer and Ace in the hospital.