On her way! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is saying “yes to meeting new people” as she jet-sets to London amid her split from Kody Brown.

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do. Saying YES to seeing new places,” the TLC personality, 52, shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 7. “Saying YES to doing unexpected things. Saying YES to building businesses while having fun! Saying YES to the unexpected!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

The Sister Wives alum’s trip will be a mixture of business and pleasure as she added, “Saying YES to building businesses while having fun! Saying YES to the unexpected! Saying YES to a week of clarity and personal growth.”

The reality TV personality has been enjoying her new freedom as a single woman following her split from the businessman after nearly 32 years of marriage together.

In December 2022, fans watched as the father of 18 told host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he didn’t “consider [himself] married to Meri.” The exes decided to “share [their] own truth” about their separation in a joint Instagram post a month later.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read in January 2023. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

While Kody left his statement without a caption, Meri explained in her own post that there was “so much more to be told about this story” and that she wasn’t holding any grudges against the polygamist.

In addition to Meri, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also split from the Brown family patriarch, leaving Robyn Brown as the only spouse in Kody’s life.

Following Kody’s splits from his three wives, he gave fans an update on his relationship with Robyn, admitting they were “basically monogamous.”

“Don’t let that out, that’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming,” the Wyoming native explained in a TikTok video that began circulating on TikTok in March 2023. In the clip, he joked that he didn’t “have any recommendations” for the recipient of the video about becoming a polygamist, but added he’s “not sure” if trying to talk your spouse into plural marriage is “a good idea.”

As for Meri, In Touch confirmed on April 24 that Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner was moving out of Flagstaff, Arizona, and back to Utah. According to a Zillow listing viewed by In Touch, Meri’s Arizona home was put up for rent with a monthly rent of $5,800.

Shortly after, blogger Without a Crystal Ball shared an Instagram post alleging that Meri was “spotted with a moving truck, a film crew and Kody Brown over the weekend.”