New chapter! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, and is moving to Utah following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown, In Touch can confirm.

According to a Zillow listing viewed by In Touch, Meri’s Arizona home was put up for rent on Monday, April 24, with a monthly rent of $5,800. The home will be available for move-in on May 15, the listing page notes.

Shortly afterward, blogger Without a Crystal Ball shared an Instagram post alleging that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 52, was “spotted with a moving truck, a film crew and Kody Brown over the weekend.”

According to online records viewed by In Touch, Meri has since updated her personal and business address to Parowan, Utah.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

The LuLaRoe retailer has been embracing the single life after she and Kody, 54, confirmed their split in January after more than 30 years together.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” a joint statement posted to Meri and Kody’s respective Instagram pages read on January 10. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

The businessman shared the note without an accompanying caption, but the Alameda, California, native elaborated on the message by insisting that she holds “no animosity toward Kody,”

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him,” she concluded at the time.

One month prior to the former couple’s formal announcement, fans watched Kody reveal to host Sukanya Krishnan that he didn’t “consider [himself] to be married to be Meri” anymore during part 1 of the December 2022 Sister Wives: One on One tell-all.

In response, Meri expressed her frustration at Kody’s statement, noting to Sukanya, “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown], and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’ We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”