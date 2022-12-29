So much drama! The Sister Wives: One on One season 17 tell-all was jam-packed with major bombshells and shocking revelations. Aside from just Kody Brown’s splits from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, fans got a glimpse at the messy dynamic in the family following his shocking claims, especially his accusations against Christine Brown.

In part 1 of the explosive sit-down with host Sukanya Krishnan, which aired on December 18, the family patriarch claimed that the Cooking With Just Christine star is a “game player.” He recalled an alleged incident when he tried to rekindle his spiritual marriage with Meri.

“Some of the games that were happening were things like when we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, I was trying to reconcile with Meri,” he claimed. “Meri gave me this really cool birthday present, and I’m in this place, telling Janelle, Christine and Robyn [Brown] that I might reconcile with Meri. And Christine lost her s—t that day.”

Kody then alleged that Christine attended “a family party and leaves yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage,” adding that this allegedly occurred “two years before she kick[ed] [him] out.”

In a sneak peek for part 2, Christine denied the accusations during the tell-all episode, calling her ex-husband’s allegations “absolutely ridiculous.”

“That’s really, absolutely frustrating and offensive right now,” she told Sukanya. “There’s no way I would not support him and Meri having a great relationship if that’s what they both wanted. … I am so frustrated that he just doesn’t know me. That he would twist my words to somehow think that I would say anything like that. And that he would say that and spread that lie is what’s frustrating. That’s a lie. That’s not me, and I would never do that.”

Meri also weighed in on Kody’s claims by confessing she “never heard this out of his mouth.”

“It’s curious that Christine doesn’t remember anything out of it at all,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said during part 2. “So, I literally have no idea.”

However, Robyn may have added some fuel to Kody’s fire when she claimed that she watched Christine have a meltdown.

“I didn’t know this was connected to it, but I guess she was falling apart,” the My Sisterwife’s Closet founder said during a sneak peek of part 2. “She was at my house, and she was falling apart. I feel so bad, I don’t want to talk about her. But I just kind of saw her flipping out, and I didn’t know what it was about.”

Scroll down to relive each huge bombshell from the Sister Wives season 17 tell-all.