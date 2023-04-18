Out and about! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is making plans to jet-set across the world amid her split from Kody Brown.

“First London, now Puerto Vallarta too,” the TLC personality, 52, shared on Tuesday, April 18. “Guess I’ll be a world traveler this year. I’ll take it!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

The mom of one has been enjoying her new status as a single woman following her breakup from the polygamous patriarch after nearly 32 years of marriage. In December 2022, fans watched the businessman tell host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he didn’t “consider [himself] married to Meri.”

One month later, the former couple broke their silence on their split by sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read on January 10. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

While the father of 18 shared his note without a caption, Meri explained in her own caption that there was “so much more to be told about this story” but she wasn’t holding any grudges against her former partner.

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner added. “I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

In addition to Meri, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also split from the Brown family, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody’s only remaining wife. Despite Kody being a proud polygamist in the past, in March 2023, he shocked fans when he gave fans a surprising update about his relationship with Robyn.

“Robyn and I are basically monogamous,” the Wyoming native said in a Cameo video that he filmed for a fan, which later circulated on TikTok. “Don’t let that out, that’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming.”